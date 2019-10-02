Activities and events scheduled for Thursday:
Anderson
- Steak supper, 4:30-7 p.m., Anderson Church of the Brethren, 741 N. Scatterfield Road.
- Collective Goods (formerly Books Are Fun), Community Hospital Anderson, 1515 N Madison Ave., 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on the Mezzanine. Fundraiser sponsored by the Auxiliary.
- Mexican Fiesta meal fundraiser, Maple Grove Church of God, 5-8 p.m. $7 for adults, $5 for children under 10.
- Stillwell Manor and Madison County Special Olympics partnering for an evening of entertainment and raising awareness for the great athletes and programs in Madison County, 7:30-10 p.m., Stillwell Manor, 1704 E. 60th St. (former Applewood 9 Theater).
- AU faculty recital, Alex Carter, trumpet; Rebecca Edie, piano, 7:30 p.m., York Hall, Anderson University.
Middletown
- Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Daleville
- Daleville Skating Party, 6-8 p.m., Daleville Elementary School, 8200 S. Bronco Drive. You don’t have to attend DES to come enjoy the fun. Admission is $4 (cash or check) and skate rental is $2.75 (cash or card).
