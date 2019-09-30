Anderson
Anderson High School Class of ’63 luncheon, noon, Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Members of the Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights classes of ’59 luncheon, noon, Anderson Grill (across from former Mounds Mall).
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.
St. Vincent Anderson RN and Clinical Career Fair, 5-8 p.m., St. Vincent Hospital, 2015 Jackson St.
