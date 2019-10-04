Go MAD
Activites and events planned for Saturday:
Anderson
Planet Fitness Tribal Fest (5K run/walk), 9 a.m.-noon, 829 Alexandria Pike. Fundraiser to benefit student athletes.
Free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Columbus Avenue Church of Christ, 4620 Columbus Ave.
Anderson Fire Department Firefighter for a Day Kids Camp, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Anderson Fire Department Headquarters, 44 W. Fifth St.
Craft Day hosted by First Presbyterian Church, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 230 W. Ninth St.
Tree ID Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Family Fun Day: Halloween Crafts, 1-4 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
Indian Basketball Golf Outing, 1-5 p.m., Grandview Golf Course, 1907 Northshore Ext. Hosted by Anderson Indian Athletics.
Kids and Canvas, doors open, 1:30 p.m.; class, 2 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. $15 per person.
Ham-and-bean fundraiser dinner, 4-7 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Oktoberfest meal, 5-7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.
Bowling to Strike Out Domestic Violence, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St. Fundraiser for Alternatives Inc.
International Observe the Moon Night hosted by APL and Muncie Astronomy Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Senior dance, 6-9 p.m., every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave. Cost is $5 per person. Smoke-free environment.
Carter Express Paint the Night Pink with Tony Elliott Classic, 7-10 p.m., Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
“Mutts Gone Nuts,” 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
”Tennessee Playboy,” 7:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, Anderson University.
”Mamma Mia!” 7:30 p.m. (sold out), Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Middletown
Middletown Historical Society will present Curt Fields as General Ulysses S. Grant, 2 p.m.; Italian luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Sixth Street Christian Church.
