Activities and events planned for Saturday:
Anderson
- SMASH Homelessness Pickleball Tournament hosted by the Habitat for Humanity of Madison County, 8 a.m., 2828 S. Madison Ave.
- A-Town Fall Open Chess Tournament hosted by Anderson Chess Club, 8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
- Rummage sale, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 16 Ringwood Way. Proceeds to Animal Protection League.
- Inaugural bike ride for “On the Road to End Domestic Violence,” registration, 9 a.m.; kickstands up, 11 a.m.; UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.; dinners available after the ride at the Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
- Clothes Give A Way, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., West 14th Street Church of Christ, 1528 W. 14th St.
- K9 Companions (volunteers from Love on a Leash will be there with their therapy dogs), 10 a.m.-noon, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- Keith Trent’s Coats of Caring, 9 a.m.-noon, Anderson High School.
- Fundraiser Fish Fry/Bake Sale for Infantry Dance, 11 a.m., corner of Raible Avenue and Briar Road.
- Fall Empowerment Conference, 11 a.m., Sherman Street Church of God Annex, 1825 Sherman St. Hosted by the Anderson Madison County Black Chamber.
- Plein Air Art by Tamara Brown, noon-5 p.m., Nature Center, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road. Brown’s paintings of more than 25 Indiana state parks will be displayed.
- Cars for a Cause Car Show, benefit for United Faith Housing, 1-5 p.m., Independent Federal Credit Union, 3737 S. Scatterfield Road.
- Meet and Greet with cartoonist Deon Parson, creator of “Life With Kurami,” “Pen & Ink” and “Rosebuds,” 2-3 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- Annual Anderson First United Methodist Church’s Fall Festival, 2-5 p.m., Davis Park, 4507 Nichol Ave.
- Block party hosted by Christ Temple Church, 2-7 p.m., 1610 W. 22nd St.
- Dan’s Fish Fry hosted by Liberty Christian School, 4-7:30 p.m., Hillcrest Campus, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
- Old-fashioned Hoedown (BBQ pulled pork dinner), 5 p.m., Sugar Fork Crossing, 1745 E. 67th St., just west of Menard’s.
- S'More Mystery on the Mounds Express! Halloween Edition, 5-5:45 and 6-6:45 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road. The mystery “train” will guide you through time back to the Amusement Park era and Mounds Park.
- Haunted History Tours, 6 and 7 p.m. (family friendly); 8 and 9 p.m.; Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road. Cost, $5 per adult, $3 per child 12 and younger, and a family cap of $15. All proceeds benefit the Friends of Mounds State Park in their efforts to support Mounds State Park. To pre-register, call 765-649-8128 or email kmorgan1@dnr.in.gov.
- Trunk-or-Treat, 6-9 p.m., Emporium Flea Market, 2100 S. Scatterfield Road.
- MEP Late Models, PGG Enterprise ThunderCars, Pro Compacts & Vores Compact Figure 8, 7 p.m., Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- Outdoor Movie Night “Hocus Pocus”, 7:30 p.m.; and “Psycho,” 9:30 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
- Emmy-nominated and Comedy Central comedian, Billy Gardell; special guest, Ben Creed; 9 p.m., Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Alexandria
- “The Interrogation of Biblical Characters” 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W Church St.
Daleville
- Second Annual Fall Frenzy, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Daleville Town Hall Park, 8019 S. Walnut St. There will be a parade, town rummage sales and golf cart decorating contest.
Frankton
- Fundraiser tenderloin dinner, 4-7 p.m., The Factory, Eighth and Sigler streets. Hosted by Frankton United Methodist Church.
Middletown
- Mountain oysters, 11 a.m. until sold out, Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St. Hosted by the Sons of the American Legion.
Pendleton
- Community Day at the Park, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Falls Park.
For more events and activities, visit heraldbulletin.com.
