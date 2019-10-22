LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

GO MAD

Activities and events scheduled for Wednesday:

Anderson

Women’s League of the Anderson Art Museum meeting, 10 a.m., Art Museum.

Fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Lantern House Asian Bistro, 4708 S. Scatterfield Road. To get flyer, call 765-425-1936.

8 ball pool tournament, every Wednesday, 8 p.m., Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.

Alexandria

Beginner line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday, Alexandria Order of Eagles 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.

Fairmount

Trick-or-Treat, 6-8 p.m., Madison Grant Jr./Sr. High School, 11700 SE 00W.

Middletown

Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

