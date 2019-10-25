GO MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
Dine to Donate fundraiser for Isabel Society of Harter House and Vermillion Place, 5:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Becky’s Happy Mule, 2460 E. Ind. 67.
Biker Breakfast, 9-11 a.m., Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St. Hosted by Main Street Church of God and Prodigal Posse.
National Drug Take Back day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., lobby of Community Hospital of Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave.
Fish (whiting) dinner, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Trinity Baptist Church, 1225 Madison Ave.
Bazaar hosted by Ladies Auxiliary, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
- Third annual Pumpkin Palooza, noon-3 p.m., Anderson High School, 4610 S. Madison Ave. Hosted by the Anderson Education Foundation.
- Kids ComicFest and Halloween Fun, 1-4 p.m., Danger Room Games & Comics, 833 E. 53rd St.
Fall Festival, 4:30-7 p.m. Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 911 S. Rangeline Road.
Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m., Talecris Plasma Resources, 3533 S. Scatterfield Road.
Trunk-or-treat, 6-8 p.m., Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St.
- “Ghostly Affair,” 7, 8 and 9 p.m., Gruenewald House, 626 Main St. Presented by Alexandria High School drama class.
Halloween party, 7 p.m.; Pershing Drive, 8 p.m. to midnight; costume contest judged at 9 p.m.; Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Alexandria
25th annual Original Potato Feast, 4-7 p.m., Our Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 309 W. Washington St.
- Monster Bash, 5-8 p.m., Beulah Park.
Daleville
- Bronco Boo Bash, 5-7 p.m., Daleville Elementary, 8600 S. Bronco Drive. Hosted by the PTO. There will be vendors; trunk-n-treat, hot air balloon rides; touch a truck; and food trucks.
Frankton
Fall Harvest Party, 5-8 p.m., Frankton Christian Church, 206 Church St., Family Life Center.
Kid’s Halloween Party, 6 p.m.; adult party, 8 p.m.; Frankton American Legion.
Adult Halloween Party, 8 p.m., with DJ Jay Castor, Frankton American Legion.
Lapel
An all-you-can-eat Swiss steak dinner, 5-7 p.m., Lapel American Legion, 1600 Main St.
Middletown
Fall Festival, 4-7:30 p.m., Tri County Christian Church, 8660 N. Mechanicsburg Road.
Pendleton
Trunk-or-Treat in the Park hosted by the Pendleton Christian Church Kids Ministry, 10 a.m.-noon, Pendleton Falls Park.
Yorktown
Strut Your Mutt, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; “Dog Day Afternoon” until 5 p.m.; Morrow’s Meadow Park, 1901 S. Tiger Drive. Bounce houses, bingo, 50/50, raffles, music and food. Proceeds to Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary, Muncie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.