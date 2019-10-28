Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Tuesday:
TUESDAY
Anderson
Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.
Fall Band & Choir Concert, 6:30 p.m., Liberty Christian School secondary gymnasium, 2323 Columbus Ave.
rick-or-Treat, 6:30 p.m., Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave.
Soroptimist International of Anderson meeting, 6:30 p.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
Lapel
Blood drive, 8:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lapel High School, 1850 S. 900W.
