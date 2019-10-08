LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events scheduled for Wednesday: 

Anderson

  • Madison Heights High School Class of 1963 luncheon, 12:30 p.m., Bloomers Pub and Eatery (Edgewood Golf Course).
  • Show Parent Informational Meeting, 6-7 p.m., choir room, Anderson Preparatory Academy, 101 W. 29th St. 

Alexandria

  • Fall Festival, 1-7 p.m.; bingo, 2 p.m.; DJ providing entertainment, 4-7 p.m., Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave. Frankton
  • Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.

Frankton

  • Ham-and-bean dinner, 5:30 p.m., American Legion.

Markleville

  • Chicken-and-noodles luncheon hosted by the Christian Women’s Fellowship, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., lower fellowship hall, East Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

