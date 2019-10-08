Activities and events scheduled for Wednesday:
Anderson
- Madison Heights High School Class of 1963 luncheon, 12:30 p.m., Bloomers Pub and Eatery (Edgewood Golf Course).
- Show Parent Informational Meeting, 6-7 p.m., choir room, Anderson Preparatory Academy, 101 W. 29th St.
Alexandria
- Fall Festival, 1-7 p.m.; bingo, 2 p.m.; DJ providing entertainment, 4-7 p.m., Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave. Frankton
- Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Frankton
- Ham-and-bean dinner, 5:30 p.m., American Legion.
Markleville
- Chicken-and-noodles luncheon hosted by the Christian Women’s Fellowship, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., lower fellowship hall, East Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
