Activities and events scheduled for Wednesday:
Anderson
Culvers Donate While You Dine hosted by the Pendleton Order of Pendleton Order of the Eastern Star 138, 5-8 p.m., Culver’s, 6386 S. Scatterfield Road. Funds are being raised for a service dog that the club has sponsored.
Escape Room: Trapped in the Upsidedown (teens), 6-7 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Alexandria
Create & Destroy, 4-5 p.m., Alexandria Public Library, 117 E. Church St., Kellum Room
Frankton
Homemade Sloppy Joe’s, 5:30 p.m., Frankton American Legion, 116 N. Washington St.
Markleville
Stephen Jackson, Madison County Historical Society, speaking, 6:30 p.m., East Christian Church (lower level of the church).
