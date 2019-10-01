LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events scheduled for Wednesday:

Anderson

  • Collective Goods (formerly Books Are Fun), Community Hospital Anderson, 1515 N Madison Ave., 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on the Mezzanine. Fundraiser sponsored by the Auxiliary.
  • Bumps and Babies, Family Resource Fair, noon-2 p.m., Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave. Hosted by CareSource of Indiana. 
  • Free Booster Seat Bash, noon-3:30 p.m., Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.

Frankton

  • Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.

Lapel 

  • Annual fall show presented by Lapel High School Choral Department, 7 p.m., Lapel Jr./Sr. High School. 

Middletown

  • Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St. 

Pendleton

  • Mental Health Resource Fair, 6-8 p.m., Pendleton Heights High School.

