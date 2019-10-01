Activities and events scheduled for Wednesday:
Anderson
- Collective Goods (formerly Books Are Fun), Community Hospital Anderson, 1515 N Madison Ave., 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on the Mezzanine. Fundraiser sponsored by the Auxiliary.
- Bumps and Babies, Family Resource Fair, noon-2 p.m., Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave. Hosted by CareSource of Indiana.
- Free Booster Seat Bash, noon-3:30 p.m., Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
Frankton
- Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Lapel
- Annual fall show presented by Lapel High School Choral Department, 7 p.m., Lapel Jr./Sr. High School.
Middletown
- Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
- Mental Health Resource Fair, 6-8 p.m., Pendleton Heights High School.
