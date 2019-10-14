LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events scheduled for Tuesday:

Anderson

  • Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Village at White River, 1212 Pearl St.

Anderson High School Class of 1949 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.

Anderson High School Class of 1956, noon, Ruby Tuesday Restaurant, 5530 S. Scatterfield Road.

  • Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.

Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.

  • Disabled American Veterans meeting, 5:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
  • Escape Room: Trapped in the Upsidedown (teens), 6-7 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
  • Autumn concert performed by Anderson University Community Concert Band, 7:30 p.m., York Performance Hall, Anderson University campus.

