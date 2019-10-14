Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Tuesday:
Anderson
- Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Village at White River, 1212 Pearl St.
Anderson High School Class of 1949 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
Anderson High School Class of 1956, noon, Ruby Tuesday Restaurant, 5530 S. Scatterfield Road.
- Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
- Disabled American Veterans meeting, 5:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- Escape Room: Trapped in the Upsidedown (teens), 6-7 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- Autumn concert performed by Anderson University Community Concert Band, 7:30 p.m., York Performance Hall, Anderson University campus.
