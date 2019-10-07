Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Tuesday:
Anderson
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.
Family Fandom Night: DC v. Marvel, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Teen Comic Book Workshop (grades 6-12), 5:30-7:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Toastmasters Club-Chief Anderson Toastmasters, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Carnegie Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Alexandria
Madison County Historian Stephen Jackson speaking, 6 p.m., Monroe-Township Trustee’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.