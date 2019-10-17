FRIDAY
Anderson
- SMASH Homelessness Pickleball Tournament hosted by the Habitat for Humanity of Madison County, 4-9 p.m., 2828 S. Madison Ave.
- Monthly fish dinner and LaFemme bake sale, 4-7 p.m., Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
- Tenderloin and chicken breast dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
- Opening night of “The Great Ideas of Humanity!” 6-8 p.m., Wilson Gallery, campus of Anderson University.
- 3rd Row Boys in concert, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
- Fall Party, 6:30-11:30 p.m., First Pentecostal Church, 630 W. 53rd St.
- Anderson University Homecoming Concert, 7:30 p.m., Park Place Church of God.
- ASO Euchre Tournament, 7-9:30 p.m., Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St. Proceeds benefit Anderson Symphony Orchestra.
- Muncie Astronomy’s Club Star Party hosted by Mounds State Park, lawn in front of swimming pool, 7:30-10 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Alexandria
- Farmers and Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Beulah Park.
- “The Interrogation of Biblical Characters” 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W Church St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.