Activities and events planned for Wednesday:
Anderson
• Former faculty, staff and students of Roosevelt School breakfast, 8 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, Scatterfield Road.
• Shirt Set Co. fundraiser, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., mezzanine, Community Hospital, 1515 N. Madison Ave. Hosted by Community Hospital Auxiliary.
• Ninth annual Truck-n-Treat school bus style hosted by Anderson Transit System, 6 p.m. (until candy runs out), former North Side Middle School, 1815 Indiana Ave.
• Hallelujah Festival-Trunk and Treat, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Celebration Church at Arrow Heights, 1120 Arrow Ave.
Frankton
• Lasagna dinner, 5:30-?; bingo, 6-8 p.m.; Frankton American Legion.
