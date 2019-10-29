LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Go MAD

Go MADActivities and events planned for Wednesday:

Anderson

• Former faculty, staff and students of Roosevelt School breakfast, 8 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, Scatterfield Road.

• Shirt Set Co. fundraiser, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., mezzanine, Community Hospital, 1515 N. Madison Ave. Hosted by Community Hospital Auxiliary.

• Ninth annual Truck-n-Treat school bus style hosted by Anderson Transit System, 6 p.m. (until candy runs out), former North Side Middle School, 1815 Indiana Ave.

• Hallelujah Festival-Trunk and Treat, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Celebration Church at Arrow Heights, 1120 Arrow Ave.

Frankton

• Lasagna dinner, 5:30-?; bingo, 6-8 p.m.; Frankton American Legion.

