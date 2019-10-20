Activities and events for Monday:
Anderson
- Fundraiser for First United Methodist Church, Bob Evans, 6 a.m.-9 p.m.; 5555 S. Scatterfield Road. Sponsored by United Methodist Men.
- White River Watchers of Madison County, 6 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- The Magic of Hypnosis, 6-7 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- Stephen Ritchie discussing Robert E. Lee, the West Point Cadet, 7-8 p.m., Madison County Historical Society, 15 W. 11th St.
Alexandria
- Baby Time, 10:30-11 a.m., Alexandria-Monroe Library, 117 E. Church St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.