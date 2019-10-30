Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Thursday:
Anderson
• Shirt Set Co. fundraiser, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., mezzanine, Community Hospital, 1515 N. Madison Ave. Hosted by the Community Hospital Auxiliary.
• Free trick-or-treating for children 12 and under), 5-7 p.m., Good’s Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St.
• Trunk-or-treat (for children 13 and under, accompanied by an adult), 5:30-8 p.m., Anderson Moose Lodge 150, 225 E. Pine St.
• Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza, 5:30-9 p.m., Mounds Mall Theater, 2109 S. Scatterfield Road.
• Fall Family Night, 6-7:30 p.m., North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.
• “Jekyll & Hyde,” 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
• Anderson University Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., York Performance Hall, Anderson University.
Lapel
• Trunk or Treat Fall Fest, 5-8 p.m., Daybreak Community Church, 1219 N. Main St.
Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.