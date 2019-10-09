Activities and events scheduled for Thursday:
Anderson
- The Victoria Guild Auxiliary of St. Vincent Ascension Anderson is sponsoring "The Nutman,” 8 a.m.-5 p.m., cafeteria, St. Vincent Anderson, 2015 Jackson St.
- Alzheimer's Association Caregiver's Support Group, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Community Hospital Anderson Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave.
- Fall Festival Celebration! Hosted by CarDon Senior Living (Countryside), 5-7 p.m., 205 Marine Drive.
- Teen Comic Book Workshop (grades 6-12), 5:30-7:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- Sweet 16 Indie Lens Pop-Up: Decade of Fire, 6-7:30 p.m., Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
- Friends of the Mounds State Park monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Nature Center, Mounds State Park.
- Bereavement Support Ministry, 7 p.m., Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road (door across from Highland Middle School).
Middletown
- Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.