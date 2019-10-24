Activities and events scheduled for Friday:
Anderson
- Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m. every Friday, UAW Local 1963, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
- Women of Trinity Episcopal Church’s annual Harvest Fest Luncheon and Bazaar, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., luncheon; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., bazaar, parish hall, Trinity Episcopal Church, 1030 Brown/Delaware St.
- Fundraiser for United Way, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Texas Roadhouse, 1925 E. 60th St.
- Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana tailgate distribution, noon-2 p.m., former parking lot of K-Mart on Nichol Avenue.
- Dan’s Fish Fry, 3:30-7 p.m., New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St.
- Ham-and-bean supper, 4 p.m., George Hockett American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Middletown
- Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; steak dinners, 5-8 p.m. (until sold out), Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
