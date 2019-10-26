Activities and events planned for Sunday:
Anderson
- Inaugural Madison County Biker Died Here Trunk’ R Treat, 2-4 p.m.; costume contest, 4 p.m.; Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- Annual Halloween Party, 5-7 p.m., Columbian Hall, Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.
- Harvest Family Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N.
- Contemporary Christian music artist Danny Gokey in concert, 7 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
Frankton
- Tailgating party for the Auxiliary, 1 p.m., Frankton American Legion (cash only).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.