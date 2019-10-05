Go MAD
Events and activities planned for Sunday:
Anderson
- Seventh annual Fur-long Walk in the Park, check-in begins at 11 a.m.; take to the track, 1-3 p.m., Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle. Fundraiser for the Animal Protection League.
- Neighborhood FallFest, 1-3 p.m., South Meridian Church of God, 2402 Meridian St.
- Railroads, Then and Now, 2-3 p.m., Madison County Historical Society, 15 W. 11th St. Roger Hensley will discuss many factors of railroads in the past and today.
- “Meet and Greet” reception with local author Frankie Lee Watson, signing her new book,
”Who I Was . . . Born to Be . . . and Whose I Am . . . This Is My Story . . . This Is My Song,”
- 2:30-5 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
- “Tennessee Playboy,” 2:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, Anderson University.
- “Mamma Mia!” 3:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
