Activities and events planned for Saturday:
Anderson
- Holiday Craft & Vendor Show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.
- Pioneer Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
- "Circle Of Love" Fundraiser Event for Man4Man Ministries, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., United Auto Workers Local 1963, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
- Friends of the Library monthly book sale, noon-4:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- AppleFest, 1-5 p.m., Good’s Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St.
- Open auditions for 2019-2020 season of plays, 2-5 p.m., Alley Theatre, Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets.
- Stillwell Manor Haunted Bus Night at Greek’s Pizzeria, 4 p.m.; 6317 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. All-you-can-eat Greek’s Spooky Buffet; interactive bus ride w/ Stillwell actors; ticket to Stillwell Manor; and return interactive bus ride back to Greek’s.
- Chicken fry, 4-7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.
- Fall Fest/Church Picnic, 5-7 p.m., Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St.
- Highland High School Class of 2009 10-year reunion, 6 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Chesterfield
- Bronnenberg Cemetery Association fall clean-up (needing volunteers), 9 a.m., Bronnenberg Cemetery.
- Chesterfield Christian Church’s Fall Festival (weather permitting), noon-3 p.m., Clark Field, across from the church, 207 E. Plum St.
Elwood
- Red Gold’s Eighth Annual Crush Hunger Saturday which includes the 10K run, 5K run/walk and 1-mile family walk, the 34th annual Red Gold Chili Cook-off, Colts Blue Saturday, downtown Elwood.
Fortville
- Piney Acres ScreamFarm, 7-11 p.m.; Civil War Reenactment, 2 and 4 p.m.; Indy Haunted Loft, 1115 E. 1000N. Open every Friday and Saturday in October.
Frankton
- Pop-Up Museum and Cemetery Tour hosted by the Frankton History Club, 2-5 p.m., Heritage Building.
Muncie
- “Sister Act,” 7:30 p.m., Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.
Pendleton
- Santa Slam - Softball Championship hosted by Secret Families of Madison County, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Pendleton Sports Complex, 615 Falls Park Drive.
