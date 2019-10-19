Activities and events scheduled for Sunday:
Anderson
- SMASH Homelessness Pickleball Tournament hosted by the Habitat for Humanity of Madison County, 8 a.m., 2828 S. Madison Ave.
- Blood drive, noon-5 p.m., Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St.
- Senior Train Dominoes, 2-4 p.m., Community Hospital Education Building, 1923 N. Madison Ave.
- Spiders, Snakes and Bats, hour long hike, 3-4 p.m., meet at the Nature Center, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
- Night of Hope I’m Coming Home Revival, doors open, 6 p.m.; program, 6:30 p.m.; Liberty Christian School, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
Alexandria
- “The Interrogation of Biblical Characters” 3:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W Church St.
- Music from Out There Somewhere by the Alexandria Community Band, 3 p.m., Beulah Park.
Daleville
- Fall Fun on the Farm, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; welcome home celebration for Dave Mowrey, a Daleville firefighter who was injured while on duty in May, 1-4 p.m.; Landess Farms, 6000 W. 700S.
Pendleton
- Sunday on the Porch Pumpkin Decorating Contest; entries accepted, 1-2 p.m.; judging, 2 p.m., Pendleton Historical Museum, Falls Park.
