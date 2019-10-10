Activities and events planned for Friday:
Anderson
- The Victoria Guild Auxiliary of St. Vincent Ascension Anderson is sponsoring "The Nutman,” 8 a.m.-2 p.m., cafeteria, St. Vincent Anderson, 2015 Jackson St.
- Senior euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., every Friday, United Auto Workers Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
- Friends of the Library monthly book sale, noon-4:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- All-you-can-eat Dan’s Fish Fry, 4-7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 907 N. Raible Ave.
- Fish (cod) dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
- Welcome Home dinner for all veterans, active service, their families from Anderson and surrounding areas, 6 p.m., Anderson Church of the Brethren, 711 N. Scatterfield Road.
- Legendary Ladies of Soul Tribute Concert Featuring Joyce Licorish & Friends, 7-10 p.m., LovEvents Banquet Hall & Catering, 1803 Broadway. $15 admission includes show and dinner buffet.
- Third annual Rupert’s Kids Night at Stillwell Manor, 7:30-11 p.m., Stillwell Manor, 1704 E. 60th St. Proceeds go toward Rupert’s Kids. Come meet Indiana’s Rupert from “Survivor” and “Amazing Race.”
Fortville
- Piney Acres ScreamFarm, 7-11 p.m., Indy Haunted Loft, 1115 E. 1000N. Open every Friday and Saturday in October.
- Civil War Reenactment, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; battles, 2 and 4 p.m.; Piney Acres ScreamFarm, 1115 E. 1000N.
Middletown
- Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
- “Sister Act,” 7:30 p.m., Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.
Noblesville
- Rescheduled Luke Bryant concert, 6:30 p.m., Ruoff Mortgage Center.
