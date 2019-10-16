LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events scheduled for Thursday:

Anderson

  • Customer Appreciation Lunch in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., hosted by Riley & Sons Collision & Mechanical Specialists, 2394 E. 400S.
  • Poetry Night, 6 p.m., A-Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Sponsored by the Poetry Society of Indiana.
  • Ghosting Hunting 101 (all ages), 6-7:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
  • Octoberfest, 6-8 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
  • Edgar Allan Poetry Jam, 6:30 p.m.; Edgar Allan to make appearance at 7 p.m.; A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
  • Haunted House Fundraiser for Muncie OUTreach, 7:30-11 p.m., Stillwell Manor, 1704 E. 60th St.

Middletown

  • Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

