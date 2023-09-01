Aerosmith file

Anderson

“Free Frankfurter Friday” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until they run out) at Central Christian Church, 10th Street between Brown-Delaware and Jackson streets.

First Friday at Anderson Museum of Art, A.R.T.S. – A Reason to Shop 5 to 8 p.m. at AMOA as well as other downtown locations.

Alexandria

Farmers’ and Artists’ Market 3 to 6 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.

Chesterfield

Steak and frog leg dinners 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Fishers

Fishers Blues Fest 5 p.m. at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive.

Middletown

Broasted frog leg or fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or until sold out) at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

New Castle

Farmer’s Pike Festival featuring Cook and Belle at 6 p.m. following Greg Rhodes from 4 to 6 p.m.; New Castle.

Noblesville

Aeromyth: The Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute Experience 8 p.m. at Conner Prairie, 13400 E. Allisonville Road.

Pendleton

First Friday Reception 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Pendleton Artists Society, 119 W. State St.

