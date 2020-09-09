Anderson
Friends of Mounds State Park meeting, 7 p.m., Nature Center, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Alexandria
“Steel Magnolias,” 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St. Reservations required. 765-639-3282.
Elwood
Fall gathering event, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Primitive Blessings, 7542 N. 900W.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana Tailgate Food Distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
