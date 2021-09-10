SATURDAY
Anderson
City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center.
Andersontown Powwow and Indian Market, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Athletic Park, E. Eighth and Wilson streets.
9/11 Memorial Rally, noon-1 p.m.; Citizens Plaza Park, gazebo, corner of Ninth and Main streets.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, 9 p.m.; Terrace Showroom, Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle. Tickets required.
Benefit Block Party for Jack Brown, begins at noon; Pershing Drive, 8 p.m.-midnight, Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Daleville
Kickball tournament, registration, 10-10:30 a.m.; games, 11 a.m.; Daleville Jr./Sr. High School, 8400 S. Bronco Drive.
Family Fun Day fundraiser for Love Like Jonathon & Chesterfield Optimist, noon-6 p.m. (activities for the kids in the Kid’s Zone); 6-8 p.m.; Cook & Belle, Daleville Splash Pad, 8029 S. Walnut St.
Pendleton
Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park.
Fall Creek Heritage Fair, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Falls Park Drive and East Street.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Madison County Biker Died Here first-ever “Buck Shot” golf tournament, registration, 8 a.m.; tee time, 9 a.m.; The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road.
Andersontown Powwow and Indian Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Athletic Park, E. Eighth and Wilson streets.
Second annual fundraising event in honor of National Grandparents Day, 1-4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Pendleton
Fall Creek Heritage Fair, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Falls Park Drive and East Street.
