Anderson
Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana Tailgate Food Distribution, 10 a.m., old Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave.
Drive-thru Dan’s Fish Fry, 4-7 p.m., East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St.
Friday Night Dance, 8-11 p.m. (for all ages), Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
“Steel Magnolias,” 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St. Reservations required. 765-639-3282.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
