SUNDAY
Anderson
Madison County Biker Died Here first-ever “Buck Shot” golf tournament, registration, 8 a.m.; tee time, 9 a.m.; The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road.
Andersontown Powwow and Indian Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Athletic Park, E. Eighth and Wilson streets.
Second annual fundraising event in honor of National Grandparents Day, 1-4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Pendleton
Fall Creek Heritage Fair, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Falls Park Drive and East Street.
