SATURDAY
Anderson
• Multi-family rummage sale, fundraiser for Park Place Community Center Food Pantry and Uganda Missions Team, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive (lower south parking lot).
• City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
• Free cones for grandparents, 1-5 p.m., Good’s Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St.
• Jeep Cruise-In, 2-6 p.m., 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway.
• Chicken fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus’ Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St. Carry-out available.
• The Howard Conspiracy, 8 p.m.-midnight, Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St.
• Family Outside Movie Night, “Incredibles 2,” 8:30-10 p.m., Celebration Church at Arrow Heights, 1120 Arrow Ave.
• Karaoke Dance Party, 9 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
• Pop Rox debut, 9 p.m.-midnight, The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive.
• Taint’d, 10 p.m., Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Alexandria
• “Steel Magnolias,” 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St. Reservations required.
Pendleton
• Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park.
Shirley
• Octagon House Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 400 S. Railroad St. House open for tours. Benefits Octagon House Endowment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.