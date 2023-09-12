LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Alexandria

Beginner line dance lessons 7 to 9 p.m. at Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.

Elwood

Open Mic Night 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.

Frankton

Bingo 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.

Indianapolis

An Evening With CAKE 8 p.m. at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St.

Markleville

Chicken-and-noodle luncheon by the Christian Women’s Fellowship 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at East Christian Church, 124 Main St.

Middletown

Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Corey Cox 6:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.

