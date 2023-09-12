Anderson
Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Alexandria
Beginner line dance lessons 7 to 9 p.m. at Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Elwood
Open Mic Night 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.
Frankton
Bingo 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Indianapolis
An Evening With CAKE 8 p.m. at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St.
Markleville
Chicken-and-noodle luncheon by the Christian Women’s Fellowship 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at East Christian Church, 124 Main St.
Middletown
Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Corey Cox 6:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.