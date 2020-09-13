SUNDAY
Anderson
• Fall Friend and Food Truck Day, 10 and 11:30 a.m. Invite a friend to church and buy them lunch. Services, with lunch following, Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N. (Daddio’s Food Trailer, Los Compadres Mexican Food Truck, Payne’s Fish & Chips, and Little Moos On the Go).
• First-ever Cruise-In, noon-3 p.m., 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway.
• Low-Cost Pet Nail Trims, 1-2:30 p.m., Tractor Supply Co., 6818 S. Scatterfield Road.
• Community Cafe, free, 4:30-5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
Alexandria
• “Steel Magnolias,” 3:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St. Reservations required.
Frankton
Frankton Town Market, 2-5 p.m., Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.
