Anderson
AWANA (free kids program) kickoff 6 to 8 p.m. at Redeemer Baptist Church, 3230 Lindberg Road.
Alexandria
Line dancing lessons 7 to 9 p.m. at Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Chesterfield
Euchre tournaments 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Fairmount
Gunslinger 7 to 9 p.m. at Playacres Park, 300 E. Madison St.
Frankton
Bingo 6 to 8 p.m. at Frankton Mayberry American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Middletown
Chicken-and-noodle luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; lower fellowship hall of East Christian Church, East Ind. 38. Hosted by the Christian Women’s Fellowship.
Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Living Proof 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.