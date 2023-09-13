Anderson
Changing Station+ to distribute diapers and wipes (up to age 3 and must be registered), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.
Poker 4 p.m.; shuffleboard 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Live music with Chris Holland 6 to 8 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.
Friends of Mounds State Park meeting 7 p.m. in the Nature Center, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
SMTD Performance Series: Colors of My Heart 7:30 p.m. at York Performance Hall, campus of Anderson University.
Alexandria
Lionel Bart’s “Oliver” 7:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Elwood
The Duck Creek Players present: “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” 7 p.m.
Indianapolis
George Thorogood and The Destroyers — Bad All Over The World Tour 7:30 p.m. at Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.