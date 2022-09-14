Anderson
Third Thursday Poetry Night 6:30 to 8 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Cat Lady Cabaret 7 p.m. at T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
The Whosoever Tour with Rend Collective at 7 p.m. at East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
Schubertiade, an evening of music by Franz Schubert 7:30 p.m., AU York Performance Hall, 1100 E. Fifth St. Presented by the Anderson University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance.
Chesterfield
Dance with DJ Jerry Wilmot 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Fortville
Gette Triette! 7 to 10 p.m. at Fortville American Legion Post 391, 207 S. Merrill St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
Bike Night 6 p.m. at Benson Harley Davidson, 6410 W. McGalliard Road.