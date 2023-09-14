LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).

Whose Live Anyway? 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

Jim Doherty Memorial 7 to 11 p.m. at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.

“Lend Me a Tenor” 7:30 p.m. at Anderson Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.

Alexandria

Farmers and Artists Market 3 to 6 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.

Lionel Bart’s “Oliver” 7:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.

Chesterfield

Steak and frog leg dinners 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Elwood

The Duck Creek Players present “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” 7 p.m.

Frankton

Frankton Heritage Days.

Chicken-and-noodle dinner 5:30 p.m. (until gone); DJ Jay Castor 8 p.m. to midnight at Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

New Castle

Jennie DeVoe, Trish Crowe and Marty Weaver 6:30 p.m. at the Arts Place Pavilion.

