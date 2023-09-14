Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
Whose Live Anyway? 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Jim Doherty Memorial 7 to 11 p.m. at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
“Lend Me a Tenor” 7:30 p.m. at Anderson Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Alexandria
Farmers and Artists Market 3 to 6 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
Lionel Bart’s “Oliver” 7:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Chesterfield
Steak and frog leg dinners 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Elwood
The Duck Creek Players present “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” 7 p.m.
Frankton
Frankton Heritage Days.
Chicken-and-noodle dinner 5:30 p.m. (until gone); DJ Jay Castor 8 p.m. to midnight at Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
New Castle
Jennie DeVoe, Trish Crowe and Marty Weaver 6:30 p.m. at the Arts Place Pavilion.