SATURDAY
Anderson
Anderson Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon, Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.
Final Anderson Police Department block party of the year 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
The Healing Power of Nature: Larry Gindhart Concert, 4:30 p.m.; Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Tenderloin dinner 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
“Nightfall” with Edgar Allan Poe 7:30 p.m.; Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Chesterfield
Spirit Fest – Day 1 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Camp Chesterfield, 50 Lincoln Drive.
Frankton
Frankton Heritage Days (see their page on Facebook for complete schedule).
Classic Car Show (Frankton Heritage Days Festival) 1-4 p.m.; check-in at 12:30 p.m. on Washington Street. Show starts at 1 p.m. with awards presented at 4 p.m.
Hog Roast as part of Heritage Days, starts at 11 a.m.; bake sale, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; The Overruled Band, from 8 p.m. to midnight, American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Lapel
75th annual Lapel Lions Club Fish Fry 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Lapel High School Band, Lapel Middle School choirs and Lapel Show Choir to perform at 5 p.m.; Lions Building, 329 S. Main St.
Middletown
Middletown Fall Funfest (see their Facebook page for a complete schedule).
Bake sale 9 a.m. to noon during Middletown Fall Funfest, held at 146 N. Sixth St. Hosted by the Christian Women’s Fellowship of Sixth Street Christian Church.
Shenandoah Alumni picnic 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dietrich Park (by the ball diamonds). Hosted by the Shenandoah Scholarship Foundation and the Post Prom Committee.
Reunion of the Decades Concert, 3:30-11 p.m. (part of Middletown Fall Fun Festival), featuring Greg Rhodes, The Protest, John Frees, Boggy Branch Band and Flynnville Train, Dietrich Park. Tickets required.
Pendleton
Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon; Falls Park Drive.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Anderson Out of the Darkness Walk, a Walk to Fight Suicide, 2 p.m.; Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Daleville
Fall Fun on the Farm: Corn Maze noon to 5 p.m. at Landess Farm, 6000 W. 700S.
Frankton
Frankton Heritage Days (see their page on Facebook for complete schedule).
Middletown
Middletown Fall Funfest (see their Facebook page for a complete schedule).