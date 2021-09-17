SATURDAY
Anderson
Hello Fall Festival, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road (rain date Sunday).
Mutt Strut, 6 p.m.; meet at Nature Center; Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Chesterfield
Spirit Fest, begins at 10 a.m.; Camp Chesterfield.
Lapel
74th annual Lapel Lions Club Fish Fry, 4:30-7:30 p.m.; 329 S. Main St.
Middletown
Middletown Fall Funfest, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., events held downtown Middletown.
Pendleton
Pendleton Artists Society Fundraiser-Trivia Night, 6 p.m.; American Legion Hall, 611 W. State St.
Yorktown
The Doo Band, 7-9 p.m., Civic Green, 9400 W. Smith St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.