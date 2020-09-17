Go MAD
Events and activities scheduled for Friday:
Anderson
Friday Night Dance, 8-11 p.m. (for all ages), Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Beulah Park shelterhouse.
Marvel “New Mutants,” 7:15 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Daleville
“Hocus Pocus in the Park,” 9 p.m., Daleville Town Park.
Frankton
Chicken-and-noodles dinner, 5-8 p.m.; DJ Jay Castor, 8 p.m.-midnight, American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St. (part of Heritage Days).
Heritage Days, starts 5:30 p.m. with national anthem, Bailey’s Field.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
