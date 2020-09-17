LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Events and activities scheduled for Friday:

Anderson

Friday Night Dance, 8-11 p.m. (for all ages), Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Alexandria

Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Beulah Park shelterhouse.

Marvel “New Mutants,” 7:15 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.

Daleville

“Hocus Pocus in the Park,” 9 p.m., Daleville Town Park.

Frankton

Chicken-and-noodles dinner, 5-8 p.m.; DJ Jay Castor, 8 p.m.-midnight, American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St. (part of Heritage Days).

Heritage Days, starts 5:30 p.m. with national anthem, Bailey’s Field.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

