SATURDAY

Anderson

Anderson Makers Market and Farmers Market 10 a.m. to noon, 516 Meridian St.

Gospel Brunch noon at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.

Family Fun Saturday 6:15 to 10:30 p.m. at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.

Night of Thrills 7 to 10 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Fishers

Fishers Blues Fest 5 p.m. at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive.

Lapel

Corey Cox 7 p.m. at Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 Main St.

Muncie

Don McLean American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour 7 p.m. at Brown Family Amphitheater, next to Emens Auditorium, campus of Ball State University.

Noblesville

Disturbed: Take Back Your Life Tour 6:30 p.m. at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.

Pyromania: The Def Leppard Experience 8 p.m. at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.

Pendleton

Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.

Wilder Kind/Lovesick Moan 8 to 11 p.m. at Sahm’s Smokehouse Barbecue, 250 Reformatory Road.

SUNDAY

Anderson

“First Sunday” PowerPoint presentation (Duck Creek Township) by Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson, 2 p.m. Bowman Room of the Madison County Historical Society, 11 W. 11th St.

Labor Day/Bicentennial Celebration 4 to 10 p.m. at Edgewood Golf Course & Event Center, 519 Golf Club Road.

City of Anderson Corey Cox concert and fireworks 8 to 11 p.m. with parking at Central Avenue at Ninth and 11th streets.

Fireworks Watch Party 9 p.m. at Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.

Edgewood

Elwood

Concerts in the Park: Mooncats 4 to 6 p.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive.

Noblesville

Vogage — The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band 8 p.m. at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.

