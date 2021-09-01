LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

R&B line dancing class, 6 p.m.; Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Karaoke with Shawn Richards, 7-11 p.m.; DT’s R Bar, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Chesterfield

Pizzas, 3 p.m.-?; dance, 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson, Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Noblesville

Brooks & Dunn with Travis Tritt and Elvie Shane, 7 p.m.; Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.

Tags

Trending Video