Anderson
R&B line dancing class, 6 p.m.; Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Karaoke with Shawn Richards, 7-11 p.m.; DT’s R Bar, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Chesterfield
Pizzas, 3 p.m.-?; dance, 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson, Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Noblesville
Brooks & Dunn with Travis Tritt and Elvie Shane, 7 p.m.; Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.
