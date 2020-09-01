LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Little 500 practice, noon-4 p.m., Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (No charge).

Alexandria

Beginner line dance lessons, 7-9 p.m., Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.

Chesterfield

Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

Groove Smash, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.

Muncie

Bags N’ Bingo, 6-9 p.m., Let There Be Art, 812 W. White River Blvd. (Click on FB if you plan to attend.)

Notices of community events should be sent to GO MAD, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson, IN 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Recommended for you