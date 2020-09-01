Anderson
Little 500 practice, noon-4 p.m., Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (No charge).
Alexandria
Beginner line dance lessons, 7-9 p.m., Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Groove Smash, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Muncie
Bags N’ Bingo, 6-9 p.m., Let There Be Art, 812 W. White River Blvd. (Click on FB if you plan to attend.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.