Anderson

• September First Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. at Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.

Alexandria

• Farmers & Artists Market, 3 to 7 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.

Chesterfield

• New York strip steak dinner, 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

• Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

New Castle

• Farmers Pike Festival featuring Cook and Belle, 6 p.m. at 1965 S. County Road 850, East.

Noblesville

• “Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute,” 6 p.m., Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.

• Pitbull, with special guest Iggy Azalea, 8 p.m. Ruoff Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.

Pendleton

• Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Apple Butter Barn Too, 108 W. State St.

