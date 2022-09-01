Go Mad: Sept. 2 Go Mad
Anderson
• September First Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. at Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.
Alexandria
• Farmers & Artists Market, 3 to 7 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
Chesterfield
• New York strip steak dinner, 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
• Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
New Castle
• Farmers Pike Festival featuring Cook and Belle, 6 p.m. at 1965 S. County Road 850, East.
Noblesville
• “Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute,” 6 p.m., Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.
• Pitbull, with special guest Iggy Azalea, 8 p.m. Ruoff Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.
Pendleton
• Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Apple Butter Barn Too, 108 W. State St.