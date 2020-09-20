Events and activities scheduled for Monday:
Anderson
- Fall Home Inspiration Days, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Open Gate Design & Decor, 2834 N. 900W.
Daleville
- Fall Fun on the Farm, 10 a.m., Landess Farm, 6000 W. 700S.
Muncie
- Homeschool Skate, 1-3 p.m., Gibson's Skating Arena, 2610 S. Mock Ave.
- International Day of Prayer for Peace hosted by Ball State University Peace Center, 6-7 p.m. Canaan Commons, 500 S. Walnut St.
Noblesville
- Kids Goat Yoga hosted Happy Goat Lucky Yoga, 6 p.m., 24085 Ind. 37N.
