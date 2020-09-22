Anderson
Women’s League September Meeting, 10 a.m.-noon, Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
Movie Night, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Parkview Church Of the Nazarene, 911 S. Rangeline Road.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Daleville
Fall Fun on the Farm, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Landess Farms, 6000 W. 700S.
Middletown
Stella Luna & The Satellites, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
