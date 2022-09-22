Anderson
Caesars Trotting Classic 6:15 p.m. at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Kandis & Friends (part of the Summer Concert Series) 7:30 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets. Pork Paradise food truck.
Chesterfield
New York strip steak dinners 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Gas City
Ducktail Run Rod and Custom Show and Swap Meet at Gas City Park, 701 S. Broadway St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
Shawn Richards 7 p.m. at the Oasis Bar & Grill, 1811 S. Burlington Drive.
Reminisce Band 7 to 10 p.m. at Westminster Village, 5801 W. Bethel Ave.