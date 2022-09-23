SATURDAY
Anderson
Anderson Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon, Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.
First ever fall Native Plant Sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4409 Mounds Road. Hosted by Friends of Mounds State Park.
Archaeology Day 10 a.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Pulled pork fundraiser dinner 4 to 7 p.m. at North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.
Kandis & Friends concert (part of the Summer Concert Series) 7:30 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
A John Williams tribute (in celebration of his 90th birthday), 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. Presented by the Anderson Symphony Orchestra.
Princess Bride, summer movie series, 9 p.m. behind A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Atlanta
Atlanta New Earth Days featuring Cook and Belle 1 p.m., 105 E. Main St.
Daleville
Love Like Jonathan event with craft and food vendors, 4 to 8 p.m. ; Daleville Splash Park, 8019 S. Walnut St.
Cook and Belle 6 p.m. at the amphitheater, Daleville Town Hall Park, 8019 S. Walnut St.
Frankton
Cornhole tournament 6 p.m. at Frankton High School Football Field, 610 E. Clyde St. Hosted by the Post Prom Committee of Frankton Jr./Sr. High School.
Muncie
Fall Carnival 5 to 7 p.m. at Union Chapel Ministries, 4622 N. Broadway Ave.
Noblesville
Master Blaster: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder, 6 p.m.; Conner Prairie.
Nightrain (Guns N’ Roses Tribute) 7 to 10 p.m. at Federal Hill Common, 175 Logan St.
Pendleton
Friends For Paws-A-Palooza (celebrating Friends for Paws 11th anniversary) noon to 4 p.m. at 460 Falls Park Drive.
Tipton
2022 Hippie Fest noon to 7 p.m. at Tipton County Fairgrounds, 1200 S. Main St.
SUNDAY
Pendleton
Music on the Porch 2 to 5 p.m. at the Pendleton Historical Museum, Falls Park.
Tipton
2022 Hippie Fest noon to 7 p.m. at Tipton County Fairgrounds, 1200 S. Main St.