Anderson
Jeep Night at Mike’s in Anderson, 5:30-10 p.m., Montana Mike’s Steakhouse, 6370 S. Scatterfield Road.
Mounds State Park Meet Up hosted by Indiana Trail Running, 6:15-7:30 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Creatures Trivia Night, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Creatures of Habit Brewing Co.,1031 Meridian St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
Blood Drive, 1:30-6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Pendleton, 225 W. State St.
