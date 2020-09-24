Anderson
- Payne's Restaurant Food Truck, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Community Hospital Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave.
- Buffet & Euchre, 4 p.m.; buffet; games start, 6 p.m.; Greek's Pizzeria, 6317 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- M Squared Project’s End of Summer Celebration!, 7-9 p.m., Good's Candy, 1423 W. 53rd St.
- Sing-Along Bingo: British Invasion, 8-10 p.m., The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive.
- Friday Night Dance, 8-11 p.m. (for all ages), Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
- Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Beulah Park shelterhouse, behind pool.
- "Shawshank Redemption," 7:15 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Chesterfield
- New York Strip steak dinner, 5 p.m., Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
- Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
- “Fabric Frenzy” sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 8744 Surrey Drive, Fiddlers Green. Hosted by Spring Valley Quilt Guild.
Yorktown
- Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m., Morrows Meadow.
