SATURDAY
Anderson
Friends of the Poor Walk hosted by the Good Shepherd Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, registration, 10:30-11 a.m.; walk and related activities, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Highland Middle School, 2108 E. 200N.
Chicken fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Columbian Hall, Knights of Columbus 563, 1225 Main St.
Anderson Symphony Orchestra 54th season opening concert, with guest violinist Holly Mulcahy, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Daleville
Emergency vehicles and first responders, stickers/hats; and “Playing with Fire,” movie in the park, 8 p.m.; Daleville Splash Pad Park, 8019 S. Walnut St. Sponsored by the Daleville-Salem Township Fire Protection Territory.
Sunday
Anderson
Anderson Out of the Darkness Walk, registration, 12:30 p.m; walk, 2-4 p.m.; Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
